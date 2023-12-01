Top track

La Goony Chonga - Que Te Gusta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Goony Chonga

Sleeping Village
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Goony Chonga - Que Te Gusta
Got a code?

About

$15 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees | 21+

Cuban-American born & raised in Miami, It is hard to put La Goony Chonga in a box. Since the beginning of her career, she has heavily drawn influence from her love of the rap and latin culture around her. Always evolving her Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.