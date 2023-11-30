DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

underscores

Heaven
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Origin stories reenact familiar myths; this one begins with a kid alone in a bedroom, trying to make something no one has heard before. Hailing from San Francisco, Filipino-American artist April Harper Grey started making music as underscores in middle sch

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

