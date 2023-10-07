DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andrew Ashong and Friends

The Hoxton - Holborn
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Our winning combo (lobby nights + bangin’ tunes) continues over at The Hox, Holborn for the third guest vinyl residency with British-Ghanaian soul singer-songwriter, Andrew Ashong, as he goes b2b each Saturday throughout October with a bunch of his fav pa*** Read more

Presented by The Hoxton.

Lineup

Andrew Ashong, Kadija Kamara

Venue

The Hoxton - Holborn

199-206 High Holborn, Holborn, London WC1V 7BD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

