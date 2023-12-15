DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GIGI'S FUNDRAISER FEST

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 15 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$25.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gillian Millunzi (AKA Gigi) was recently diagnosed with leukemia (AML). This event is to help raise funds to aid her in her battle with cancer. All proceeds from this mini fest will go directly to her.

This is an All Ages event.

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

