Muttnik, Fable, and Damélola

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Heroes is back! Our electrifying new night featuring established artists of the next generation! With a lineup encompassing R&B, Neo Soul, and Cosmic Jazz, this time around we present...‍

MUTTNIK‍. The high-energy Cosmic Funk trio based in London, blends Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

DAMÉLOLA, Fable, Muttnik

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

