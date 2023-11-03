DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Heroes is back! Our electrifying new night featuring established artists of the next generation! With a lineup encompassing R&B, Neo Soul, and Cosmic Jazz, this time around we present...
MUTTNIK. The high-energy Cosmic Funk trio based in London, blends
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.