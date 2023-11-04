Top track

Chilly Gonzales + Koki Nakano + Alice Phoebe Lou

La Gaîté Lyrique
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
Chilly Gonzales + Koki Nakano ft. Tess Volker + Kara Jackson + Alice Phoebe Lou

Chaque année, le festival d’ARTE Concert forme pendant trois jours une parenthèse festive où se succèdent quelques-unes des plus belles ou prometteuses signatures musicales du Read more

Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE, ARTE & LA BLOGOTHEQUE

Alice Phoebe Lou, Kara Jackson, Koki Nakano and 1 more

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

