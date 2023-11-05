DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band

Static Age Records
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band are a satanic bluegrass band from KCMO. They are suspicious of traditional bluegrass and play a style of gothic folk, punk and thrash metal. Often involving cannibalism and murder, their lyrics focus on themes o Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Laurel Hells Ramblers, Johnny Lawhorn and the Pentagram String Band

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

