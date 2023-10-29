Top track

Moby - Always Centered at Night ft Guest DJ Raul Campos

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 29 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

Moby announces his first DJ gig in over five years, spinning at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers. The event benefits Los Angeles’ “Vegans of L.A. Food Bank.” Moby’s good friend KCRW DJ Raul Campos will join him at the decks.

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Moby

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open2:00 pm

