DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Moby announces his first DJ gig in over five years, spinning at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers. The event benefits Los Angeles’ “Vegans of L.A. Food Bank.” Moby’s good friend KCRW DJ Raul Campos will join him at the decks.
The first 50 tickets sold are guarant
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.