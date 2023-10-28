Top track

World News - Wrapped in Gold

Halloween! World News, Enjoyable Listens, and more

Mascara Bar
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Step into the hauntingly atmospheric Mascara Bar this Halloween for a night of indie and alternative music that will send shivers down your spine! Headlining the spooktacular event is World News, a South London-via-Brighton quartet that seamlessly melds 80 Read more

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
World News, Enjoyable Listens, James Casper and 1 more

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

