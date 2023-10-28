Top track

Malachi Whitson, Paul Cornish, Lenard Simpson, Brandon Rose - George Floyd Insolidarity

Malachi Whitson Group @ Just Jazz Monterey

Wave Street Studios
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBig Sur
$39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just Jazz Monterey @ Wave Street Studios on Cannery Row feat. the Malachi Whitson Group.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Just Jazz Foundation.

Lineup

Malachi Whitson

Venue

Wave Street Studios

774 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

