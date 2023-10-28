DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Honey Halloween

Moxy Williamsburg - Jolene/Lillistar/Bar Bedford
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

Hot Honey Sundays returns to the Moxy Williamsburg for another incredible Halloween party.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Hot Honey Sundays, LilliStar, Bar-Lab, Jolene

Lineup

Hot Honey Sundays, Deo’Jorge, Anna Collecta

Venue

Moxy Williamsburg - Jolene/Lillistar/Bar Bedford

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

