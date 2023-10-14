DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Day Party

REVEL
Sat, 14 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BelAire Presents 'Day Party' curated by Beats x Beers & Kalisha Perera. A day full of the best vibes, special guests, and spirits provided by Belaire. Sell Out Advised.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Beats x Beers and Kalisha Perera

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

