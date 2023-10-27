DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Line up:
Elbio Bonsaglio - Margherita D'Agui - Luigi Madonna
Venerdì 27 Ottobre, THEMA presenta LUIGI MADONNA.
Luigi è un talento di spicco nel campo della musica elettronica da oltre due decenni, amato dal pubblico per la sua personalità magnetica sia
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.