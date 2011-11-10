Top track

I Saw the Country

Talking Kind / Hey Im Outside / Ezra Cohen

Idle Hands Craft Ales
10 Nov - 11 Nov
GigsMedford
Free

I Saw the Country
About

Live Music @ Idle Hands Brewing

Shelf Stable Food Doantions Accepted at the door

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.

Lineup

Ezra Cohen, Talking Kind, hey i'm outside

Venue

Idle Hands Craft Ales

89 Commercial Street, Malden, Massachusetts 02148, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

