Top track

FISHER - Atmosphere

Under Construction ft. Fisher and Chris Lake

Hollywood, CA
Sat, 21 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $125The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Presented by Framework and Goldenvoice. For table reservations please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Framework, Goldenvoice, Under Construction

Lineup

Chris Lake, Fisher

Venue

Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.