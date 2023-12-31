Top track

Elsewhere New Years Eve w/ The Blessed Madonna, DJ Boring, JADALAREIGN, XOXA: Kandylion, Heidy P., HONEY B b2b BOSSY BOOTS, Sissy Elliott + DAYE

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accept...

This is a 21+ event
Lineup

Kandylion, Heidy P, JADALAREIGN and 2 more

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

