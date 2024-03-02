Top track

The Story of The Blues (Part One)

Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH!

Bush Hall
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
£28

About

After last year’s sellout tour, The Mighty Wah! Is back, bigger and better.

A tour, a celebration of a storied life and career, and songs that say something…

And a double vinyl LP that covers all that and more!

From post punk classics to transcendent hi Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Pete Wylie

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

