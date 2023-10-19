Top track

irieix + Ani in the Hall

Heliogàbal
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
About

En aquest doble show es junten dos propostes de pop experimental que cadascú experimenta a la seva manera. En el cas de Ani in the hall, es basa en un constant questionament i recerca de noves formes d'expressio sonora que permetin la simultaneitat d'un es Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

irieix

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

