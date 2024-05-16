Top track

The Rocketz - Gettin My Kix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Rocketz

New Cross Inn
Thu, 16 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Rocketz - Gettin My Kix
Got a code?

About

The Rocketz

The Rocketz are uniquely identified by the fluid, Gretsch guitar tones and throaty, grainy vocals of front man, Tony “Slash” Red-Horse. Always animated, always passionate, Tony guides the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions about life, lov Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Rocketz

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.