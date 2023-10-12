Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baile Bom x Le Mazette

Le Mazette
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BAILE BOM #4 x LE MAZETTE

On se refait un big trip à Rio ?

Le jeudi 12 octobre et pour le Baile Bom #4 on se refait une folie made in Brazil le temps d'une soirée ! Beleza ? Beleza !

______________________

Voilà ce qui t'attend de 1 Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Lazy Flow

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

