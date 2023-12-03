DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're back and serving up some primitive post-punk from the heart of LA... truly overjoyed to have Sextile gracing UK shores for the first time in five years. This one's going to be fiery - don't sleep on it. Support comes from M!R!M.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.