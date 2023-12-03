Top track

Plastic Factory presents: Sextile

Oslo
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
£13.56

About

We're back and serving up some primitive post-punk from the heart of LA... truly overjoyed to have Sextile gracing UK shores for the first time in five years. This one's going to be fiery - don't sleep on it. Supports tba.

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s Read more

Presented by Plastic Factory

Lineup

Sextile

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open8:00 pm
375 capacity

