LEO GASSMANN live at MONK

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€23
Leo Gassmann nasce a Roma il 22 novembre del 1998, una famiglia di artisti e un cognome impegnativo. All'età di 9 anni entra all'Accademia di Santa Cecilia e studia chitarra classica e solfeggio per 5 anni. A 19 anni viene selezionato per essere uno dei do

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Leo Gassmann

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

