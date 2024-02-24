Top track

Invierno Nuclear

VVV [Trippin'you]

Sala REM
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMurcia
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VVV [Trippin'you] en Sala REM.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Helsinki Pro.

Lineup

VVV [Trippin'you]

Venue

Sala REM

C/ Puerta Nueva, 33, 30008 Murcia, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

