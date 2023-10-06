Top track

Palmistry - Beamer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fæther #2 : Palmistry, Tek Lintowe, A2ele and more

La Marbrerie
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Palmistry - Beamer
Got a code?

About

☆_ Tek Lintowe (USA, Los Angeles, France Premiere, live)

Artiste et producteur originaire de Los Angeles et proche de la Shed Theory (Joeyy, Marlon Dubois, Dreamcaster…), Tek Lintowe propose une musique rap expérimentale à l’esthétique radicale et travai Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.