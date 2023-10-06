DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
☆_ Tek Lintowe (USA, Los Angeles, France Premiere, live)
Artiste et producteur originaire de Los Angeles et proche de la Shed Theory (Joeyy, Marlon Dubois, Dreamcaster…), Tek Lintowe propose une musique rap expérimentale à l’esthétique radicale et travai
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.