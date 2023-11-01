DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Black holes are one of the strangest and most fascinating things in the universe. They are massively heavy, with gravity so strong that even light can’t escape them. When they collide, they release such huge amounts of energy that they send ripples through
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.