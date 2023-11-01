DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of Black Holes with Prof. Saintonge

Market House Brixton
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Black holes are one of the strangest and most fascinating things in the universe. They are massively heavy, with gravity so strong that even light can’t escape them. When they collide, they release such huge amounts of energy that they send ripples through Read more

Presented by Seed Talks

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

