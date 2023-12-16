DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE SANKEYS XMAS RAVE | SATURDAY 16TH DECEMBER
Anyone who has been lucky enough to party at any of Sankeys London sold out events this year will know what to expect from this grand finale event.
Line up announced very soon - get your 1st phase tickets no
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.