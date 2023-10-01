DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lepre per Time Zones

Officina degli Esordi
Sun, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€6.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lepre (ita) Batterista, cantante, percussionista, rumorista, Lorenzo Lemme è da tempo attivo nella scena musicale romana con il progetto Le Sigarette. Dopo il debutto con il singolo “Mio Marito”, con il nuovo brano “Mezzo Scemo” il progetto Lepre traccia u Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lepre

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.