BR: English Garden, Pissabed Prophet & The Gears Distribution

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We go full steam ahead with this drunken fistfight of a gig, crowd favourites English Garden top the night off with their haywire, loafer-punk tunes, supported by Colchester's finest Pissabed Prophet and the driving force that is The Gears Distribution. Do Read more

Presented by Big Richard Records.

Lineup

The Gears Distribution, Pissabed Prophet, English Garden

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

