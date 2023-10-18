DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Babar Luck's East End Trinity

New Cross Inn
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Babar Luck's East End Trinity

https://babarluck.bandcamp.com

POG

https://beatbedsit.wixsite.com/pogbrighton

+ special guests

H'agne

https://jaxsta.com/one-sheet/agness-kowalska

Azam Khan

http://www.hungryandthehunted.com/

This is an 14+ event

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Azam Khan

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.