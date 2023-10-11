Top track

Doctorpus

Last Hyena

229
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doctorpus
About

Mass Extinction Events proudly presents Last Hyena at 229. Last Hyena is a three-piece Bristol-based outfit that specializes in a challenging fusion of post-rock, math, prog and jazz, whilst consciously endeavouring to avoid falling into any specific genre

Presented by Mass Extinction Events and 229.

Lineup

Last Hyena, The Yacht Club

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

