Caroline Rose (solo) with special guests Bruce: a benefit for Free Lunch

Radio East
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$26.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Caroline Rose hits the Radio /East stage with special guests Bruce (the new band led by Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals) to benefit Free Lunch.

Free Lunch ATX is a collective of Austin creatives who reduce food insecurity by cooking and serving food a Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Caroline Rose

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

