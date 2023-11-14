DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Caroline Rose hits the Radio /East stage with special guests Bruce (the new band led by Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals) to benefit Free Lunch.
Free Lunch ATX is a collective of Austin creatives who reduce food insecurity by cooking and serving food a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.