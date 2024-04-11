Top track

Bronnie - Scream

Bronnie

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bronnie collides high energy alt-pop and riffy pop-punk bringing it crashing into the face of today's alternative scene. She creates songs for screaming in your bedroom and crying in the moshpit. Independently Bronnie has become a touring and recording for Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Bronnie

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

