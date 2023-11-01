DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julie

Ukie Club
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets for our show with Julie on 11/1 at the Ukie Club, all tickets bought for their show at Philamoca will be honored!

All ages

Presented by 4333 Collective.

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

