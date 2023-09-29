DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Rhythm

Ex Macello
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Open Rhythm torna nell’esclusiva location dell’Ex Macello per 7 ore di musica, 5 dj e innumerevoli sorprese.

Free entry fino alle 20:00 poi donazione libera a partire da 8€ in loco.

Il ricavato andrà devoluto all’associazione Handicap…su la testa!

Presentato da CULT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

