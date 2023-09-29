DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Open Rhythm torna nell’esclusiva location dell’Ex Macello per 7 ore di musica, 5 dj e innumerevoli sorprese.
Free entry fino alle 20:00 poi donazione libera a partire da 8€ in loco.
Il ricavato andrà devoluto all’associazione Handicap…su la testa!
