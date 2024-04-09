Top track

Tinseltown Swimming in Blood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Destroyer (solo)

The Axis Club
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$36.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Got a code?

About

Destroyer (Solo)

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lightning Dust, Destroyer

Venue

The Axis Club

722 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.