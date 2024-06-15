DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trojan Records recording artist Susan Cadogan broke through to a worldwide audience in 1975 with her Lee 'Scratch' Perry produced single 'Hurts So Good'. A reggae version of a song originally recorded by both Katie Love & Millie Jackson, 'Hurts So Good' we
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.