Susan Cadogan

The Forge
Sat, 15 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Trojan Records recording artist Susan Cadogan broke through to a worldwide audience in 1975 with her Lee 'Scratch' Perry produced single 'Hurts So Good'. A reggae version of a song originally recorded by both Katie Love & Millie Jackson, 'Hurts So Good' we Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Susan Cadogan

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

