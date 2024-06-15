DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Susan Cadogan

The 100 Club
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50
About Susan Cadogan

Before she was discovered by producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Susan Cadogan worked as a librarian in her native Jamaica. Possessing a delicate and enchanting voice that can ride seamlessly over a lovers’ rock jam, her cover of Millie Jackson’s ‘It Hurts So Go Read more

Event information

Trojan Records recording artist Susan Cadogan broke through to a worldwide audience in 1975 with her Lee 'Scratch' Perry produced single 'Hurts So Good'. A reggae version of a song originally recorded by both Katie Love & Millie Jackson, 'Hurts So Good' we...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Susan Cadogan

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

