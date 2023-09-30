DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SABATO 30 SETTTEMBRE 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘 OPENING all’Urban!
𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗞𝗘𝗘
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗦𝗘
𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗪𝗜
Ingresso riservato ad un pubblico maggiorenne
Questo è un evento 18+
