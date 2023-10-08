DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ALL DAY DISCO
1:30pm-11.30pm
Sundays Sept 10th & 24th || Oct 8th, 22nd & 29th || Nov 26th
Joining resident Spin Doctor are: DJ Swerve, Dom Search (The Nextmen), Johnny Reckless, Kyri R2, Miss Gower, Pete BBE, YamWho? and more
FREE ENTRY
@ Juju’s Ba
