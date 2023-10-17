Top track

Little Thief | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew Haggerston presents Little Thief as part of their UK Tour.

Supports TBA

17/10/23 - Doors @ 6pm

Signature Brew are on a mission to unite people through the power of incredible beer, great music and unforgettable experiences

This is an 18+

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Little Thief

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

