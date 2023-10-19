DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saint Boy / Sam Fraser / Cat Rose Smith

The Four Thieves
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A fabulous lineup of indie-folk/pop at The Four Thieves, join us for Saint Boy, Sam Fraser and Cat Rose Smith.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Saint Boy, Sam Fraser, Cat Rose Smith

Venue

The Four Thieves

Lavender Gardens, London SW11 1DJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

