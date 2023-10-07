Top track

Helen Money e Reininger per Time Zones

Teatro Kismet
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:15 pm
GigsBari
€18.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

h.21,00 Helen Money(USA) è Alison Chesley, una violoncellista di formazione classica che trae ispirazione non solo da Pablo Casals e Shostakovich, ma anche da Jimi Hendrix e dai Minutemen. Alison ha iniziato a suonare il violoncello all'età di 8 anni nella Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
Lineup

Helen Money, Blaine L. Reininger

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:15 pm

