Top track

Dark Side

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blind Channel

Scala
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dark Side
Got a code?

About

Finnish chart-topping nu-metal stars BLIND CHANNEL have announced their new album, ‘Exit Emotions’, which will be released next year via Century Media. The band’s fifth full-length studio effort is the follow up to 2022’s ‘Lifestyles of the Sick & Dangerou Read more

Presented by Live Nation

Lineup

Ghøstkid, Blind Channel

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.