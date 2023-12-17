Top track

Black Days

Polar

The Black Heart
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Guildford, UK, hardcore / metalcore band, which formed towards the end of 2009. They début- ed with EP This Polar Noise (Feb 2011, A Wolf At Your Door), followed by album Iron Lungs (May 2012, A Wolf At Your Door). Their latest release is their fifth alb Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Venue

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

