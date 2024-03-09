DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alkaline Trio: Blood, Hair and Eyeballs

Knockdown Center
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alkaline Trio - Blood, Hair and Eyeballs - The Tour

18+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

Alkaline Trio, Drug Church

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.