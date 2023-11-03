DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and test your knowledge on the exploits of Jake Peralta and the quirky team of odd detectives as we take a deep-dive into the 99th Precinct!
Now that the crime fighting gang has finished their time on air, what better way to reminisce on one of the m
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.