DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance Club 2 Year Anniversary Halloweeen Party

The Owl Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Danceclub has been enormously fortunate for this community and we are so grateful and proud.

We hope you can celebrate our 2 year anniversary with us on October 28th at The Owl Room as we could not have done this without you and it would mean a lot to hav Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.

Lineup

Tommy C, Baronhawk Poitier

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.