DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En este curso-taller de dos sesiones abordaremos de forma teórica y práctica la posibilidad de transitar documentación gráfica, videoensayo y fragmentos literarios desde nociones que manchan, mojan y se te pegan. A raíz de la reciente publicación de La Vir
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.