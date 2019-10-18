DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Artificially Infeminated: Comedy Show

The Book Club
18 Oct - 19 Oct
ComedyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Artificially Infeminated, is Claudine's debut one-woman comedy show that explores everything from her childhood infatuation with becoming famous, to her current infatuation with her double chin. Playing multiple characters, she discusses deep questions tha

Presented by The Book Club.

Lineup

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

